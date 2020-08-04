Comments
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home.
Aleathia Conner was last seen at her home on Cooke Street on July 23.
Police said she is four-foot-eight and weighs 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown or blue hair.
#MISSING #MissingChild #AberdeenPDMD #HarfordNewshttps://t.co/IjnFwWkdZX pic.twitter.com/tQVW0E0B9d
— Aberdeen Police Dept (@AberdeenPDMD) August 4, 2020
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.