ISAIAS LATESTTropical Storm Moves Out Of Maryland, Leaving Behind Damage, Power Outages
Filed Under:Aberdeen, Aleathia Conner, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Missing Girl, Missing person, Talkers

ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl who is believed to have run away from home.

Aleathia Conner was last seen at her home on Cooke Street on July 23.

Police said she is four-foot-eight and weighs 115 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown or blue hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-272-2121.

Comments

Leave a Reply