GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) – A federal grand jury indicted a Prince George’s County man for charges of coercion and enticement of a minor and for production of child pornography.
Aaron Crawford, 36, of Capitol Heights, was indicted in July.
According to the indictment, in November 2019, Crawford recruited a minor female to work as a prostitute in Prince George’s County.
Crawford allegedly directed the victim to send him sexually explicit photos so that he could use the pictures in Internet advertisements.
If convicted, Crawford faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years and up to life in prison for enticement of a minor; and a mandatory minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in federal prison for production of child pornography.