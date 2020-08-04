ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — WJZ’s Sean Streicher is in Annapolis, where the rain is really starting to come down late Tuesday morning.

He’s on the scene watching the city’s dock- which is known for heavy flooding during storms. He added while the weather has intensified, the ducks don’t seem to mind, standing tall on the street so far!

There are flash flood and flood warnings in effect throughout the state. Find out if your area is affected.

MEMA On Tropical Storm Isaias Preparation: ‘We Do Anticipate Potential Flash Flooding’

The city has some streets near the dock shut down to be safe, as the water pulls into the streets, but nothing major so far, Sean says.

The city has also opened up the Hillman Garage for those worried about water damage to their cars in Annapolis.

The rain is really starting to come down here in Annapolis. The city dock is traditionally known for flooding. pic.twitter.com/R1EuVeMAPW — Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) August 4, 2020

The Bay Bridge traffic remains held in both directions as there are wind warnings at Nice/Middleton, Hatem and Key Bridges.

BRIDGE💨STATUS: Bay Bridge traffic remains held in both directions. Wind warnings at Hatem, Tydings & Key Bridges. Nice/Middleton warnings ended. Policy detailed here https://t.co/UuSaI93qps #mdwx #mdtraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 4, 2020

There are also tornado watches and warnings in effect throughout the day across the state, with two tornadoes already touching down earlier Tuesday morning.

If you need help you can call this number: Annapolis: Emergency Operations Center- 410-260-2211

You can report any damage around you with the Prepare Me Annapolis App.