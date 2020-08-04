BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way out of Maryland, Baltimore city storm crews are responding to reports of downed trees, while officials are watching for flooding.

Baltimore city is under a tropical storm warning and a flash flood watch while Isaias goes through the region.

Residents are encouraged to prepare for possible flooding in areas near the Inner Harbor and other waterways, including near Thames Street in Fells Point, Smith Ave and Falls Road and the Clipper Mill Business Park.

Water rose in the Jones Falls as heavy rains fell in the area, WJZ’s Rachel Cardin reports.

In an area prone to flooding signs warn of the dangers and prohibit people from parking overnight in a parking lot that could quickly be filled with water! #isaiahs #BeOnWJZ @wjz pic.twitter.com/PhWHSqdpf5 — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 4, 2020

DPW officials are asking that if residents can clear storm drains, they do so safely, to help prevent flooding in areas of the city.

WJZ’s Amy Kawata was downtown in Fells Point Tuesday morning looking out for flooding there as well.

Sandbags lined up along many storefronts and restaurant doors in Fells Point to protect from any potential flooding in the area. Steady rain out here all morning long. So far, no flooding yet. pic.twitter.com/Vaj1AmzMe6 — Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) August 4, 2020

“If areas have flooded in the past, I would expect them to flood again,” acting city public works department director Matthew Garbark said.

Trees have also come down in areas of the city, like this one on Greenspring Avenue.

There is a large tree down along Greenspring Road.

I took this video after two large tractor trailers pass by. There are traffic issues in the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/fGz4hI0MYu — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 4, 2020

Wind will continue to be an issue until it clears out completely

MOVE YOUR CARS

Residents should move their vehicles to higher ground as soon as possible and secure all outside furniture and trash cans.

Fells Point residents parked in areas prone to flooding are “strongly encouraged” to relocate their cars as soon as possible.

The Caroline Street (805 S. Caroline Street) and the Fleet and Eden Garage (501 S. Eden Street) will be open from noon on Monday until Wednesday so residents can park their cars in the garage at no charge to avoid possible flooding in the area.

Residents will be asked to provide proof of residency at the garages, and they are urged to park on the upper-level floors.

Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, and vehicles must be moved out of the garage by 7 a.m. on Wednesday to avoid any fees.

People should also expect parking restrictions in low-lying areas starting Monday night.

CLEAR DRAINS & GUTTERS

Officials continue to ask residents to see that storm drains near their home are clear, but regardless of them being clear, there will be issues with flooding — due to a capacity issue in the drains.

City crews are taking preparedness actions early to clear storm drains. If you are able to clear storm drains of debris around your property, please do so to prevent flooding.

Residents should also clear their downspouts and gutters to prepare for heavy rains.

Anyone who experiences a basement backup of sewage should call 311 to report it. Don’t touch or try to clean the sewage.

EXPECT ROAD CLOSURES, POWER OUTAGES

If a road is flooded, turn around, do not drive through it. Stay informed and tune in to your local news for more information.

Power outages and down trees are expected and the city is working closely with BGE and all city agencies to get power restored and roads cleared if affected during and after the storm.

For power outages and downed power lines please call BGE at 877-778-2222. For trees that are blocking roadways, please call 311. For emergencies only, please call 911.

Officials also said residents should use the rest of Monday to prepare for the storm: