BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore nightclub has been shut down for violating coronavirus-related public health orders, the city’s health department confirmed Tuesday.

In a statement, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letita Dzirasa said the health department is aware of video on social media that shows people violating health orders:

“The Baltimore City Health Department has conducted inspections of Euphoria Night Club due to complaints over adherence to COVID public health orders and guidance. BCHD staff have reminded Euphoria of the dangers posed by COVID, the relevant guidance and regulations they are expected to follow and enforce, and the need to do so in order to reopen while reducing the risk of COVID transmission. The Health Department is aware of the video circulating showing patrons of Euphoria failing to adhere to COVID guidance and best practices, and actively investigating the situation, and will take appropriate enforcement action as applicable.

“As a reminder, Baltimore is experiencing a rise in cases and positivity rates. Events like those depicted on social media at Euphoria are exactly the type of “super-spreader” events that have led to dozens of cases around the country. While it is too soon to tell whether any coronavirus cases will be linked to Euphoria nightclub, the activities depicted on social media – lack of face coverings, lack of social distancing, large groups of people closely congregating – present clear risk to the patrons and staff at the establishment.”