BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — It’s a common thought, we all think our dog is the best and should win an award.

For one Maryland family, that’s a reality!

Xena, a Belgian Malinois from Bowie, was just selected as one of 10 winners in a national contest from Early Times Whiskey.

The 5-year-old was picked out of tens of thousands of entries to be featured in the Early Times 2021 All American Dogs calendar.

If you travel on Kenilworth Avenue in Bowie just north of the parkway, you’ll be able to see Xena’s billboard that was just unveiled!

