BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Odenton man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison for charges related to an attempted robbery of his former employer in Baltimore.
Cornell Slater, 34, was sentenced on charges of using, carrying, and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence; committing a commercial robbery; and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Slater’s convictions arose from an attempted armed robbery of a food service business in Baltimore in December 2018, during which Slater shot an employee of the business, and from another shooting in November 2018, during which Slater shot the driver of a nearby vehicle.
According to Slater’s guilty plea, on December 5, 2018, he and another man committed an attempted armed robbery of a food service business, which was Slater’s former employer.
In addition to the attempted robbery, Slater admitted that on November 14, 2018, he fired two shots at a woman, striking her in the side.
The woman’s temporary license plate had been stolen from her vehicle in October 2018. While driving in her neighborhood, the victim saw her stolen license plate on Slater’s car and pulled beside the vehicle to see who had stolen the plate. Slater confronted the victim for following him and shot her. The victim was able to describe Slater and his girlfriend, who had also been in the car at the time of the shooting.
United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended the ATF, the Baltimore Police Department, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department for their work in the investigation.