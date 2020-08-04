WATCH LIVEMeteorologist Tim Williams Is Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias As It Approaches Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 700 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday morning as the state nears 92,000 total cases.

The state health department reported a total of 91,854 COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic, which is 710 more than Monday.

Hospitalizations remained flat at 547 — just down one since Monday, but ICU cases increased by two — to 137.

The state positivity rate is at now 4.44%.

More than 3,396 deaths were reported due to the virus.

There were a total of 1.3 million coronavirus tests administered in the state with more than 880,000 confirmed negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 276 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,071 (209) 9*
Baltimore City 11,844 (402) 15*
Baltimore County 12,525 (531) 22*
Calvert 649 (27) 1*
Caroline 439 (3)
Carroll 1,503 (115) 2*
Cecil 662 (29) 1*
Charles 1,932 (89) 2*
Dorchester 352 (5)
Frederick 3,016 (114) 7*
Garrett 44
Harford 1,863 (65) 3*
Howard 3,690 (100) 6*
Kent 235 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,910 (755) 39*
Prince George’s 23,082 (721) 23*
Queen Anne’s 399 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 931 (52)
Somerset 129 (3)
Talbot 368 (4)
Washington 986 (30)
Wicomico 1,309 (44)
Worcester 639 (18) 1*
Data not available (16) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,109
10-19 5,797 (1)
20-29 15,990 (19) 1*
30-39 17,303 (45) 5*
40-49 15,442 (108) 3*
50-59 13,733 (270) 15*
60-69 9,465 (558) 12*
70-79 5,878 (837) 22*
80+ 5,137 (1,545) 75*
Data not available (13) 1*
Female 48,297 (1,666) 70*
Male 43,557 (1,730) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 28,253 (1,389) 50*
Asian (NH) 1,662 (127) 6*
White (NH) 19,945 (1,435) 67*
Hispanic 23,151 (393) 10*
Other (NH) 4,050 (36)
Data not available 14,793 (16) 1*

