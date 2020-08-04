ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 700 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday morning as the state nears 92,000 total cases.
The state health department reported a total of 91,854 COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic, which is 710 more than Monday.
Hospitalizations remained flat at 547 — just down one since Monday, but ICU cases increased by two — to 137.
The state positivity rate is at now 4.44%.
More than 3,396 deaths were reported due to the virus.
There were a total of 1.3 million coronavirus tests administered in the state with more than 880,000 confirmed negative.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|276
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,071
|(209)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|11,844
|(402)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|12,525
|(531)
|22*
|Calvert
|649
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|439
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,503
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|662
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,932
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|352
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,016
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|44
|Harford
|1,863
|(65)
|3*
|Howard
|3,690
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|235
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,910
|(755)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,082
|(721)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|399
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|931
|(52)
|Somerset
|129
|(3)
|Talbot
|368
|(4)
|Washington
|986
|(30)
|Wicomico
|1,309
|(44)
|Worcester
|639
|(18)
|1*
|Data not available
|(16)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,109
|10-19
|5,797
|(1)
|20-29
|15,990
|(19)
|1*
|30-39
|17,303
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,442
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,733
|(270)
|15*
|60-69
|9,465
|(558)
|12*
|70-79
|5,878
|(837)
|22*
|80+
|5,137
|(1,545)
|75*
|Data not available
|(13)
|1*
|Female
|48,297
|(1,666)
|70*
|Male
|43,557
|(1,730)
|64*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|28,253
|(1,389)
|50*
|Asian (NH)
|1,662
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|19,945
|(1,435)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,151
|(393)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,050
|(36)
|Data not available
|14,793
|(16)
|1*
