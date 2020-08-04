ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 700 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday morning as the state nears 92,000 total cases.

The state health department reported a total of 91,854 COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic, which is 710 more than Monday.

Hospitalizations remained flat at 547 — just down one since Monday, but ICU cases increased by two — to 137.

The state positivity rate is at now 4.44%.

More than 3,396 deaths were reported due to the virus.

There were a total of 1.3 million coronavirus tests administered in the state with more than 880,000 confirmed negative.

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 276 (18) Anne Arundel 7,071 (209) 9* Baltimore City 11,844 (402) 15* Baltimore County 12,525 (531) 22* Calvert 649 (27) 1* Caroline 439 (3) Carroll 1,503 (115) 2* Cecil 662 (29) 1* Charles 1,932 (89) 2* Dorchester 352 (5) Frederick 3,016 (114) 7* Garrett 44 Harford 1,863 (65) 3* Howard 3,690 (100) 6* Kent 235 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,910 (755) 39* Prince George’s 23,082 (721) 23* Queen Anne’s 399 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 931 (52) Somerset 129 (3) Talbot 368 (4) Washington 986 (30) Wicomico 1,309 (44) Worcester 639 (18) 1* Data not available (16) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,109 10-19 5,797 (1) 20-29 15,990 (19) 1* 30-39 17,303 (45) 5* 40-49 15,442 (108) 3* 50-59 13,733 (270) 15* 60-69 9,465 (558) 12* 70-79 5,878 (837) 22* 80+ 5,137 (1,545) 75* Data not available (13) 1* Female 48,297 (1,666) 70* Male 43,557 (1,730) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 28,253 (1,389) 50* Asian (NH) 1,662 (127) 6* White (NH) 19,945 (1,435) 67* Hispanic 23,151 (393) 10* Other (NH) 4,050 (36) Data not available 14,793 (16) 1*

