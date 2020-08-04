BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm Tuesday morning as it continued its track northward, spreading tropical moisture along the East Coast.

Potentially dangerous storm surge, tropical downpours and strong winds impacted the Carolinas on Monday. Isaias has made landfall near Ocean Isle Beach, North Carolina, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is now heading up the coast toward Maryland.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Anne Arundel, Baltimore City, Baltimore, Calvert, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Charles, Dorchester, Harford, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Prince George’s, Somerset St. Mary’s, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties.

In Maryland the worst of the storm is expected on Tuesday from dawn to 3 p.m.

TIMELINE: When Will Isaias Reach Maryland?

Tropical downpours between three to six inches of rain possible, tropical-storm-force winds and storm surges of up to two feet are possible in parts of the state.

Parts of the state, though, could see rainfall amounts even higher than six inches locally.

Also possible are severe storms and spin-up tornadoes; the best chance for those will be across southern Maryland and southeastern Virginia.

The best chance for tropical-storm-force winds will be south and east of Baltimore, especially for areas like Ocean City and the lower Eastern Shore, which could see winds gust up to 60 miles per hour. Baltimore could see wind gusts reach 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Otherwise, flash flooding will be the biggest threat across the region on Tuesday. A flash flood watch is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday evening for Anne Arundel, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Charles, Frederick, Baltimore, Harford, Prince George’s and Washington counties.

In addition, a coastal flood warning takes effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday until 3 a.m. Wednesday for the shorelines of Baltimore City and Anne Arundel and Baltimore counties. Tides could be two-and-a-half to three feet above normal.

Flash Flood Watch in effect from late tonight until late Tuesday. Dangerous tropical downpours are possible with 3 – 6" of rainfall with higher localized amounts. Storm surge is possible of 2 ft. Wind-driven rain is likely. As always, "Turn Around… Don't Drown". pic.twitter.com/9mOdUpq3Sw — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 3, 2020

Maryland Emergency Management Agency activated its pre-landfall planning team last week in order to prepare for any hazards Isaias may bring should it begin tracking toward Maryland.

MEMA also reminds Maryland residents to make sure emergency kits include at least two face coverings for each person, hand sanitizer, disinfectants, and other COVID-19 related supplies in addition to the usual disaster supply kit components.

They said it appears the lower Eastern Shore and southern Maryland will be the hardest-hit areas, with the heavily populated central region to be affected as well. But a slight shift westward of the storm track could bring heavy rain to parts of western Maryland.

However, regardless of location, most Marylanders can expect to feel some effects, MEMA said.

RELATED CONTENT:

The agency is urging Marylanders to prepare for potential impacts ahead of the storm by preparing a supply kit and knowing whether they live in an evacuation zone.

State police, human services, transportation and natural resources departments, among others, are taking steps to prepare ahead of the storm as well, Gov. Larry Hogan’s office said Monday evening.

In addition, the Coast Guard has set the port of Baltimore at Port Condition Zulu due to the storm’s pending arrival. Port operations will be suspended beginning at noon on Tuesday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.