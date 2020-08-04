NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias dumped heavy rain in parts of Maryland on Tuesday, including in Cecil County.

In North East, Chopper 13 was over at least two water rescues underway.

Numerous streets and homes were flooded in the area of Main Street and Cecil Avenue. Vehicles had water up to their tires.

The Maryland Department of Transportation reports numerous road closures along Pulaski Highway and other roads between Perryville and North East. Weather-related road closures are also occurring in the Elkton area.

ALERT: Cecil County; tree down on US 40 east and west at Cedar Corner Road; all lanes are closed #MDTraffic #mdotnews tr — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 4, 2020

In Elkton, trash collection was suspended at 10 a.m and the county’s landfill was closed. Crews will pick up trash in the affected areas on Friday.

In Rising Sun, the police department reported high water on East Main Street and on Wilson Avenue at Veterans Park.

The American Red Cross tweeted it has volunteers helping people who have been displaced by the storm and are helping assess the damage.

An areal flood warning is in effect for the county until 8 p.m.

Areal Flood Warning for Cecil County in MD until 8:00pm Tuesday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 4, 2020

