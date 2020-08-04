ISAIAS LATESTTropical Storm Moves Out Of Maryland, Leaving Behind Damage, Power Outages
Filed Under:Cecil County, Flooding, Isaias, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Maryland Weather, North East, Talkers, Tropical Storm Isaias, Water Rescue

NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias dumped heavy rain in parts of Maryland on Tuesday, including in Cecil County.

In North East, Chopper 13 was over at least two water rescues underway.

Numerous streets and homes were flooded in the area of Main Street and Cecil Avenue. Vehicles had water up to their tires.

Chopper 13 shows flooding in North East, Maryland, on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Isaias.

The Maryland Department of Transportation reports numerous road closures along Pulaski Highway and other roads between Perryville and North East. Weather-related road closures are also occurring in the Elkton area.

RELATED STORIES:

In Elkton, trash collection was suspended at 10 a.m and the county’s landfill was closed. Crews will pick up trash in the affected areas on Friday.

Chopper 13 shows flooding in North East, Maryland, on Tuesday following Tropical Storm Isaias.

In Rising Sun, the police department reported high water on East Main Street and on Wilson Avenue at Veterans Park.

The American Red Cross tweeted it has volunteers helping people who have been displaced by the storm and are helping assess the damage.

An areal flood warning is in effect for the county until 8 p.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply