BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way to Maryland, there’s potential for heavy flooding across the state throughout Tuesday.

A flash flood watch is in effect for much of the state until 11 p.m.

Flash flood warnings are in effect in south-central Anne Arundel, northwestern Calvert, Prince George’s and northeastern Charles counties until 11:30 a.m.

Flash flood warnings are also in effect for Baltimore City, Anne Arundel, southeastern Baltimore and northeastern Prince George’s counties until 12:45 p.m.

Flash flood warnings are in effect for Harford County in northern Maryland, Central Baltimore County in northern Maryland until 1 p.m.

There are also flood warnings are in effect for western Baltimore, Carroll, Howard counties until 4 p.m. Tuesday

There is a flood warning for south-central Anne Arundel, northwestern Calvert, Prince George’s and northeastern Charles County until 5 p.m.

There is an areal flood warning for Calvert and St. Mary’s counties until 4:30 p.m. and areal flood warnings for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s Counties until 5 p.m.

MEMA ALERT: Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince Georges County in MD until 5:00pm Tuesday. #mdwx — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) August 4, 2020

Areal Flood Warning for Calvert and St. Marys County in MD until 4:30pm Tuesday. #WJZ #mdwx — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 4, 2020

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration’s Sherry Christian is telling folks to stay home.

“We’ve been telling folks it only takes inches to get swallowed up in water,” Christian said.

Twenty-eight weather-related closures on the road are reported as of 10:30 a.m., a majority are 14 high water incidents.

“Turn around, don’t drown, and if you don’t have to be out on the roads at all, don’t be,” she said.

