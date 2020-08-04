LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Trees are down in parts of Maryland as Isaias makes its way into our region causing power outages.
Storm damage has been reported along Maryland’s Eastern Shore area as well as other parts of Maryland as several tornadoes reportedly touched down in Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way here.
Trees are down in various parts of the state, like in Leonardtown in southern Maryland, where trees came down on top of a house and a car.
SOMDWXNEWS is safe after a tornado went through our area on MD 5 next to Winters Sheet Metal just south of Leonardtown. Multiple trees down along Rt 5 and several into a house and on top of a car. Many trees cut off at the top of the top. pic.twitter.com/u4XVMPLSas
— SouthernMD WX & NEWS (@SOMDWxNews) August 4, 2020
Anne Arundel County is also reporting trees and debris down, closing down lanes.
ALERT: Anne Arundel County; trees and debris down on MD 468 east and west between Cumberstone Road and Owensville Road; all lanes are closed. #MDTraffic #mdotnews tr
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 4, 2020
BGE is reporting more than 4,500 without power in its service area, while Delmarva power is reporting more than 14,000 without power along Maryland’s Eastern shore.
