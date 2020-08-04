WATCH LIVEMeteorologist Tim Williams Is Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias And Several Tornado Warnings In Maryland
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Trees are down in parts of Maryland as Isaias makes its way into our region causing power outages.

Storm damage has been reported along Maryland’s Eastern Shore area as well as other parts of Maryland as several tornadoes reportedly touched down in Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way here.

TIMELINE: When Will Isaias Reach Maryland?

Trees are down in various parts of the state, like in Leonardtown in southern Maryland, where trees came down on top of a house and a car.

Anne Arundel County is also reporting trees and debris down, closing down lanes.

BGE  is reporting more than 4,500 without power in its service area, while Delmarva power is reporting more than 14,000 without power along Maryland’s Eastern shore.

