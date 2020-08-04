LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Trees are down in parts of Maryland as Isaias makes its way into our region causing power outages.

Storm damage has been reported along Maryland’s Eastern Shore area as well as other parts of Maryland as several tornadoes reportedly touched down in Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way here.

Trees are down in various parts of the state, like in Leonardtown in southern Maryland, where trees came down on top of a house and a car.

SOMDWXNEWS is safe after a tornado went through our area on MD 5 next to Winters Sheet Metal just south of Leonardtown. Multiple trees down along Rt 5 and several into a house and on top of a car. Many trees cut off at the top of the top. pic.twitter.com/u4XVMPLSas — SouthernMD WX & NEWS (@SOMDWxNews) August 4, 2020

A tree fell into a home in Prince George’s County at around 10 a.m. No one was trapped or injured.

At approx 10:00 am, #PGFD units were dispatched for a collapse investigation in the 6900 blk of Hillmeade Road in Glenn Dale. Upon, crew located a large tree that had fallen on a residence. No one trapped, no injuries, no transports. pic.twitter.com/dCG4CF5bm9 — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) August 4, 2020

Anne Arundel County is also reporting trees and debris down, closing down lanes.

ALERT: Anne Arundel County; trees and debris down on MD 468 east and west between Cumberstone Road and Owensville Road; all lanes are closed. #MDTraffic #mdotnews tr — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 4, 2020

Another large tree was reported down along Greenspring Road in Baltimore city.

There is a large tree down along Greenspring Road.

I took this video after two large tractor trailers pass by. There are traffic issues in the area @wjz pic.twitter.com/fGz4hI0MYu — Rachael Cardin (@RachaelCardin) August 4, 2020

BGE is reporting more than 18,000 without power in its service area, while Delmarva power is reporting more than 17,000 without power along Maryland’s Eastern shore.

