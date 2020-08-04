WATCH LIVEMeteorologist Tim Williams Is Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias As It Approaches Maryland
By Rachael Cardin
LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Trees are down in parts of Maryland as Isaias makes its way into our region causing power outages.

Storm damage has been reported along Maryland’s Eastern Shore area as well as other parts of Maryland as several tornadoes reportedly touched down in Maryland as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way here.

Trees are down in various parts of the state, like in Leonardtown in southern Maryland, where trees came down on top of a house and a car.

A tree fell into a home in Prince George’s County at around 10 a.m. No one was trapped or injured.

Anne Arundel County is also reporting trees and debris down, closing down lanes.

Another large tree was reported down along Greenspring Road in Baltimore city.

BGE is reporting more than 18,000 without power in its service area, while Delmarva power is reporting more than 17,000 without power along Maryland’s Eastern shore.

Rachael Cardin

