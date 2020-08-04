Comments
The counties included in the watch include, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Harford, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Tornado watches and warnings are in effect as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way towards Maryland.
The counties included in the watch include, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Harford, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.
The watch remains in effect until noon Tuesday.
The storm will move through the region quickly, Meteorologist Tim Williams said, with the worst of the storm hitting Maryland between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
As for the tornado warnings, they have popped up as the storm moves through the region.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.