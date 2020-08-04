WATCH LIVEMeteorologist Tim Williams Is Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias And Several Tornado Warnings In Maryland
By Tim Williams
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Tornado watches and warnings are in effect as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way towards Maryland.

The counties included in the watch include, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Harford, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.

The watch remains in effect until noon Tuesday.

The storm will move through the region quickly, Meteorologist Tim Williams said, with the worst of the storm hitting Maryland between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

As for the tornado warnings, they have popped up as the storm moves through the region.

Tim Williams

