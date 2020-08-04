GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — Novavax, a Gaithersburg-based biotech company, announced Tuesday encouraging results from its potential COVID-19 vaccine.
The Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluated two doses of Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine across two dose levels in 131 healthy adults ages 18-59 years.
NVX‑CoV2373, the company’s recombinant COVID-19 vaccine candidate adjuvanted with Matrix-M, was generally well-tolerated and elicited robust antibody responses numerically superior to that seen in human convalescent sera, researchers said.
Researchers said following Dose 1, tenderness and pain were the most frequent local symptoms and systemic events were individually less frequent with headache, fatigue and myalgia being reported most commonly.
Those who participated in the trial also developed anti-spike IgG antibodies after a single dose of vaccine, many of them also developing wild-type virus neutralizing antibody responses, and after Dose 2, 100% of participants developed wild-type virus neutralizing antibody responses, according to researchers.
The trial was supported by funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and was conducted at two sites in Australia.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.