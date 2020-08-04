Comments
LANSDOWNE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Lansdowne late Monday night.
Officers responded to the 4100 block of Oak Road at 10:40 p.m., where they found the man in the road, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police identified him as Ira Douglas Dixon, 45, of the 4200 block of McDowell Lane.
The suspect fled before police arrived.
Anyone with additional information on this shooting death is asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.