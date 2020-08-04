BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Port of Baltimore has been awarded more than $1.1 million in funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to enhance its security, the Maryland Port Administration said in a news release Monday.
The $1,158,589 in FEMA funds will go toward improving the port’s cybersecurity efforts and closed-circuit TV system.
“The Port of Baltimore already has a stellar reputation in the maritime industry for its security program, and this grant will help us make it even better,” MDOT MPA Executive Director Bill Doyle said in a statement. “This grant reflects FEMA’s confidence in our security initiatives, and we appreciate that support.”
Earlier this year, the port earned top honors for security from the U.S. Coast Guard for the 11th consecutive year.