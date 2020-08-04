SWANTON, Md. (WJZ) – Maryland State Police are investigating the death of a Garrett County man who is believed to have died as a result of injuries sustained during a fight with his brother-in-law.

The victim is identified as Stephen Savage, 63, of Swanton. He was pronounced dead at the Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on August 1. His body was taken to the Cambria County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

According to the preliminary Maryland State Police investigation, troopers responded to a report of a fight in the 800 block of Brant Road shortly before 1:30 p.m. on July 30.

An officer from the Maryland Natural Resources Police arrived first and found a man, later identified as Savage, lying on the ground.

The man said he needed help and emergency medical services personnel were called to the scene. A Maryland State Police helicopter later responded and flew Savage to the hospital in Johnstown.

When officers arrived at the scene, police also found the 56-year-old brother-in-law of Savage. The two live near each other and other family members.

Information and evidence developed during the preliminary investigation indicates Savage initiated a physical assault on his brother-in-law.

Police said a fight then ensued between the two. The brother-in-law is not being identified at this point in the continuing investigation because he has not been charged with a crime.

Investigators said they’re aware of a long-running feud between the two men.

Investigators have briefed the Garrett County State’s Attorney’s Office regarding this investigation. Updates will continue to be provided to the State’s Attorney’s Office as the investigation progresses.