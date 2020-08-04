WATCH LIVEMeteorologist Tim Williams Is Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias And Several Tornado Warnings In Maryland
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Mardela Springs, Maryland Weather, suspected tornado, Talkers, tornado warnings, Tropical Storm Isaias, Wicomico County

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. (WJZ) — A suspected tornado may have touched down in Wicomico County as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way to Maryland.

Wicomico County was under a tornado warning Tuesday morning when a suspected tornado touched down in Mardela Springs, according to reports from WBOC in Salisbury.

A deputy fire chief told WBOC’s Amy Lu that the suspected tornado lifted a home off its foundation.

The suspected tornado left debris along Mardela’s Main Street.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply