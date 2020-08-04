MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. (WJZ) — A suspected tornado may have touched down in Wicomico County as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way to Maryland.
Wicomico County was under a tornado warning Tuesday morning when a suspected tornado touched down in Mardela Springs, according to reports from WBOC in Salisbury.
Debris leftover after a suspected tornado lifted a home off its foundation. One is hurt according to deputy fire chief in Mardela Springs @wboc pic.twitter.com/IJqyXeHdKy
— Amy Lu (@amyelu94) August 4, 2020
A deputy fire chief told WBOC’s Amy Lu that the suspected tornado lifted a home off its foundation.
#BREAKING suspected tornado ripped this house off its foundation according to deputy fire chief. One woman hurt and sent to hospital @wboc pic.twitter.com/hVoH3XNqJl
— Amy Lu (@amyelu94) August 4, 2020
The suspected tornado left debris along Mardela’s Main Street.
