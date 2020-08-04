Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — The third person inside a vehicle that crashed into a parked car and then a utility pole in Baltimore County last month has died from his injuries, police said Tuesday.
Conrad Ellsworth, 89, of Bowleys Quarters, died from his injuries in the July 23 crash near Middle River.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Two Killed, One Injured In Baltimore County Crash Thursday Afternoon
- At Least One Person Critically Injured In Baltimore County Crash
Police said a 2013 Buick Lacrosse was heading south on Ebenezer Road around 3 p.m. when the vehicle left the road, hitting a parked car and then a power pole. The driver, 84-year-old Shirley Ellsworth, and a passenger, 83-year-old Leona Schleicher, both of Bowleys Quarters, died at the scene.
Officials are still investigating what led to the crash.