Baltimore (WJZ)– A Tornado Watch is in effect as Hurricane Isaias makes it’s way towards Maryland.
The counties included in the watch include, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Baltimore City, Calvert, Caroline, Cecil, Dorchester, Kent, Harford, Queen Anne’s, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worcester.
The watch remains in effect until noon today.