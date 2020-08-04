ISAIAS LATESTTropical Storm Moves Out Of Maryland, Leaving Behind Damage, Power Outages
Filed Under:Local TV, Mardela Springs, Maryland Weather, suspected tornado, Talkers, tornado warnings, Tropical Storm Isaias, Wicomico County

MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. (WJZ) — Two tornadoes touched down in the Lower Eastern Shore as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way to Maryland earlier Tuesday morning.

The first touched down in Wicomico County at 6:01 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wicomico County was under a tornado warning Tuesday morning when a suspected tornado touched down near Vienna in Mardela Springs, according to reports from WBOC in Salisbury.

A deputy fire chief told WBOC’s Amy Lu that the suspected tornado lifted a home off its foundation.

The tornado left debris along Mardela’s Main Street.

A second tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland at 7:20 a.m., which was moving north toward Snow Hill at 65 miles per hours.

“If you are in the path of this storm take shelter immediately,” the NWS Wakefield tweeted earlier Tuesday.

