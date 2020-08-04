MARDELA SPRINGS, Md. (WJZ) — Two tornadoes touched down in the Lower Eastern Shore as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way to Maryland earlier Tuesday morning.

The first touched down in Wicomico County at 6:01 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wicomico County was under a tornado warning Tuesday morning when a suspected tornado touched down near Vienna in Mardela Springs, according to reports from WBOC in Salisbury.

Debris leftover after a suspected tornado lifted a home off its foundation. One is hurt according to deputy fire chief in Mardela Springs @wboc pic.twitter.com/IJqyXeHdKy — Amy Lu (@amyelu94) August 4, 2020

A deputy fire chief told WBOC’s Amy Lu that the suspected tornado lifted a home off its foundation.

#BREAKING suspected tornado ripped this house off its foundation according to deputy fire chief. One woman hurt and sent to hospital @wboc pic.twitter.com/hVoH3XNqJl — Amy Lu (@amyelu94) August 4, 2020

The tornado left debris along Mardela’s Main Street.

At 6:01 AM a confirmed tornado was located near Vienna, MD moving north at 35 mph. This storm will be near Sharptown, Hurlock, and Choptank. If you are in the path of the storm take shelter now! #mdwx pic.twitter.com/Yiapm3WIbP — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 4, 2020

A second tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland at 7:20 a.m., which was moving north toward Snow Hill at 65 miles per hours.

“If you are in the path of this storm take shelter immediately,” the NWS Wakefield tweeted earlier Tuesday.

At 7:20 AM a radar-confirmed tornado located just north of Girdletree, MD is moving north toward Snow Hill at 65 mph. If you are in the path of this storm take shelter immediately! #mdwx pic.twitter.com/dtOGLcBVlC — NWS Wakefield (@NWSWakefieldVA) August 4, 2020

