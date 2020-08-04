Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority alerted travelers to slowed traffic on southbound Interstate 95 Tuesday morning caused by a jackknifed tractor trailer.
The tractor trailer is blocking the right two lanes of I-95 past the Eastern Avenue Exit causing traffic to merge down to one lane in order to pass. A tow truck is arriving on scene to move the vehicle.
BaCity SB I-95 right lanes past Eastern Ave (Ex59) blocked from jack-knifed T/T. Tow arriving on scene. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/LVo8cznRIr
— MDTA (@TheMDTA) August 4, 2020