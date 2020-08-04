WATCH LIVEMeteorologist Tim Williams Is Tracking Tropical Storm Isaias And Several Tornado Warnings In Maryland
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transportation Authority alerted travelers to slowed traffic on southbound Interstate 95 Tuesday morning caused by a jackknifed tractor trailer.

The tractor trailer is blocking the right two lanes of I-95 past the Eastern Avenue Exit causing traffic to merge down to one lane in order to pass. A tow truck is arriving on scene to move the vehicle.

