BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tropical Storm Isaias dumped heavy rain in parts of Maryland Tuesday as it moved through the region.

Some areas picked up over six inches of rain, while other locations picked up closer to two.

Rain Totals:

  • Bay Bridge: 6.53 inches
  • Annapolis: 5.65 inches
  • Cambridge: 4.29 inches
  • BWI: 2.56 inches
  • Westminster: 2.00 inches

The rain brought flooding to many parts of the state.

The tropical storm also brought heavy wind gusts.

Middle River saw over 50 mph wind gusts, while Highlandtown saw over 40.

Wind Gusts:

  • Grasonville 71 mph
  • Easton 56 mph
  • Northeast 56 mph
  • Middle River 53 mph
  • Chesapeake City 49 mph

