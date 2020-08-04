ISAIAS LATESTTropical Storm Moves Out Of Maryland, Leaving Behind Damage, Power Outages
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Local TV, Maryland News, Maryland State Police, Talkers, Tropical Storm Isaias

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said Tuesday troopers responded to over 600 calls for service as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the state.

According to Maryland State Police, troopers responded to 152 crashes, 117 calls for road hazards, 25 disabled vehicles and 609 overall calls for service.

Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Maryland early Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind storm damage and power outages in its wake.

One person died as a result of the storm when a tree fell on a moving car in St. Mary’s County.

RELATED STORIES:

The storm brought strong winds and heavy rains across the state, triggering tornado warnings and watches — that have since been canceled — but not before several tornadoes were reported around the state.

One tornado touched down in Mardela Springs in Wicomico County, uprooting a home just after 6 a.m. A second tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland, at 7:20 a.m.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply