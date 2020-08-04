BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police said Tuesday troopers responded to over 600 calls for service as Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the state.
According to Maryland State Police, troopers responded to 152 crashes, 117 calls for road hazards, 25 disabled vehicles and 609 overall calls for service.
From 5a-4p today, @mdsp responded to 152 crashes, 117 calls for road hazards (like downed wires and trees), 25 disabled vehicles and 609 overall calls for service. pic.twitter.com/MEJJPQebIY
— MD State Police (@MDSP) August 4, 2020
Tropical Storm Isaias moved out of Maryland early Tuesday afternoon, leaving behind storm damage and power outages in its wake.
One person died as a result of the storm when a tree fell on a moving car in St. Mary’s County.
The storm brought strong winds and heavy rains across the state, triggering tornado warnings and watches — that have since been canceled — but not before several tornadoes were reported around the state.
One tornado touched down in Mardela Springs in Wicomico County, uprooting a home just after 6 a.m. A second tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland, at 7:20 a.m.
