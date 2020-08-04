ISAIAS LATESTAt Least One Death, Flooding Reported Following Tropical Storm Isaias In Maryland
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore County are searching for a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend in a domestic-related shooting in Towson on Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. in the 8500 block of Lasalle Road. Police said the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body but is expected to survive.

The suspect, who police identified as her ex-boyfriend, fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

