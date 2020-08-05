BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Highway Administration is urging drivers to follow the state’s “Move Over” law following two crashes in two days involving its vehicles.
One of the crashes happened Wednesday on Interstate 95. The agency tweeted a crew was repairing potholes when a truck hit its dump truck.
No injuries were reported.
Two strikes in 2 days on SHA vehicles. Today, while crew fixed potholes on I-95, an SHA dump truck was struck by a passing truck. While there were no injuries, it could have been tragic. We must all Slow Down in work zones and Move Over for our vehicles. #mdotcares tr pic.twitter.com/Po8jUUbBjR
— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 5, 2020
“While there were no injuries, it could have been tragic,” the SHA wrote.
The “Move Over” law, which first went into effect in 2010, expanded to include service vehicles in 2018. Under the law, drivers are required move over, if possible, and slow down if they see first responders, police officers and tow truck drivers, among others, working on the side of the road.
cell phones are the real problem and probably caused these accidents.