COVID IN MD:More Than 550 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland State Highway Administration is urging drivers to follow the state’s “Move Over” law following two crashes in two days involving its vehicles.

One of the crashes happened Wednesday on Interstate 95. The agency tweeted a crew was repairing potholes when a truck hit its dump truck.

No injuries were reported.

“While there were no injuries, it could have been tragic,” the SHA wrote.

The “Move Over” law, which first went into effect in 2010, expanded to include service vehicles in 2018. Under the law, drivers are required move over, if possible, and slow down if they see first responders, police officers and tow truck drivers, among others, working on the side of the road.

  1. King Julian says:
    August 5, 2020 at 2:08 pm

    cell phones are the real problem and probably caused these accidents.

