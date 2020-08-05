COVID IN MD:More Than 550 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 9-year-old boy still has’t been located Wednesday morning, after he went missing Tuesday night in Prince George’s County.

Jolexis Brown was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the 10700 block of Dragoo Place in Clinton.

He’s four-feet tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark basketball shorts and a white Nike Kyrie sneakers.

If located please call 301-749-5064.

