CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — A 9-year-old boy still has’t been located Wednesday morning, after he went missing Tuesday night in Prince George’s County.
Jolexis Brown was last seen around 5:15 p.m. in the 10700 block of Dragoo Place in Clinton.
He’s four-feet tall and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white tank top, dark basketball shorts and a white Nike Kyrie sneakers.
If located please call 301-749-5064.
