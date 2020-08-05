(WJZ)- The push from the Ravens locker room to sign free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown continued Wednesday when his cousin, wide receiver Marquise Brown, spoke to reporters.

Discussing the recent comments of Lamar Jackson holding out hope that the team would sign the former Steelers and Patriots wide receiver, Brown said that he believes that AB would fit well.

“I feel like he could fit in this locker room,” said Brown. “He’s gonna go out there and give 100 percent and seeing guys like that is gonna make other guys do the same.”

The 23-year-old also said that he’s been working out with his cousin since his college football days at the University of Oklahoma.

“I been working out with AB since I was in college so I know he’s a guy that’s going to push you and he’s a guy that’s gonna take care of his body,” said Brown.

Pushing himself is something Marquise Brown certainly did this offseason, telling reporters today that he is now up to 180 pounds. For context, the 5’9″ receiver checked in at 166 at the NFL Combine and was down to 157 at one point last season. However, Ravens fans shouldn’t worry that the extra muscle has taken away from Brown’s 4.32 speed he showed off both at the Combine and on the field last season.

He told reporters that he wore a GPS tracker during workouts this offseason so that the team could see that he wasn’t experiencing a dip in speed after adding the muscle.

Faster than last season 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/r4muvBAea9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 5, 2020

“Even my first day running not even going top speed I matched my highest speed with the Ravens,” said Brown. “From there on I just really then focused on speed again until like July. I just had to make sure it was still there.”

That speed showed up in the 12.7 yards per reception average that Brown flashed last season. The hope is that with an offseason to fully heal and add muscle, he’ll better be able to withstand the punishment that comes at the NFL level.

As for his cousin Antonio, head coach John Harbaugh didn’t exactly slam the door last week. Harbaugh’s main concern was that Brown might be put on the Commissioner’s Exempt List if he were to be signed. Now, after the NFL handed down an eight-game suspension for Brown late last week, it would appear he’s free to sign with a team provided he doesn’t play the first half of the season.