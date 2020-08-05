COVID IN MD:More Than 550 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than 550 new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday morning as the state passes 92,000 total cases in Maryland.

The state health department reported a total of 92,426 of COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic, which is 572 more since Tuesday.

WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<

Hospitalizations remained steady at 555, just eight more since Wednesday but ICU cases went down by three to 134.

The state positivity rate is now at 4.05 percent.

Six more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,402.

There have been a total of 1,332,181 tests administered in the state with more than 889,969 testing negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 276 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,114 (211) 9*
Baltimore City 11,953 (406) 15*
Baltimore County 12,666 (533) 22*
Calvert 660 (27) 1*
Caroline 441 (3)
Carroll 1,511 (115) 2*
Cecil 672 (29) 1*
Charles 1,947 (89) 2*
Dorchester 353 (5)
Frederick 3,020 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,878 (66) 3*
Howard 3,717 (100) 6*
Kent 235 (22) 1*
Montgomery 17,976 (755) 39*
Prince George’s 23,156 (723) 23*
Queen Anne’s 402 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 945 (52)
Somerset 129 (3)
Talbot 369 (4)
Washington 989 (31)
Wicomico 1,316 (44)
Worcester 656 (19) 1*
Data not available (9) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,128
10-19 5,852 (1)
20-29 16,114 (20) 1*
30-39 17,395 (45) 5*
40-49 15,526 (108) 3*
50-59 13,821 (271) 15*
60-69 9,521 (559) 12*
70-79 5,908 (840) 22*
80+ 5,161 (1,551) 75*
Data not available (7) 1*
Female 48,619 (1,670) 70*
Male 43,807 (1,732) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 28,480 (1,397) 50*
Asian (NH) 1,674 (127) 6*
White (NH) 20,106 (1,439) 67*
Hispanic 23,217 (394) 10*
Other (NH) 4,070 (36)
Data not available 14,879 (9) 1*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

