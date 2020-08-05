ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than 550 new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday morning as the state passes 92,000 total cases in Maryland.

The state health department reported a total of 92,426 of COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic, which is 572 more since Tuesday.

Hospitalizations remained steady at 555, just eight more since Wednesday but ICU cases went down by three to 134.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 92,426 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,332,181 tests. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.05%. Number of persons tested negative: 889,969

Number of confirmed deaths: 3,402 pic.twitter.com/V76sfFNuSE — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) August 5, 2020

The state positivity rate is now at 4.05 percent.

Six more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,402.

There have been a total of 1,332,181 tests administered in the state with more than 889,969 testing negative.

A breakdown of the numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths Allegany 276 (18) Anne Arundel 7,114 (211) 9* Baltimore City 11,953 (406) 15* Baltimore County 12,666 (533) 22* Calvert 660 (27) 1* Caroline 441 (3) Carroll 1,511 (115) 2* Cecil 672 (29) 1* Charles 1,947 (89) 2* Dorchester 353 (5) Frederick 3,020 (114) 7* Garrett 45 Harford 1,878 (66) 3* Howard 3,717 (100) 6* Kent 235 (22) 1* Montgomery 17,976 (755) 39* Prince George’s 23,156 (723) 23* Queen Anne’s 402 (24) 1* St. Mary’s 945 (52) Somerset 129 (3) Talbot 369 (4) Washington 989 (31) Wicomico 1,316 (44) Worcester 656 (19) 1* Data not available (9) 1*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 3,128 10-19 5,852 (1) 20-29 16,114 (20) 1* 30-39 17,395 (45) 5* 40-49 15,526 (108) 3* 50-59 13,821 (271) 15* 60-69 9,521 (559) 12* 70-79 5,908 (840) 22* 80+ 5,161 (1,551) 75* Data not available (7) 1* Female 48,619 (1,670) 70* Male 43,807 (1,732) 64*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 28,480 (1,397) 50* Asian (NH) 1,674 (127) 6* White (NH) 20,106 (1,439) 67* Hispanic 23,217 (394) 10* Other (NH) 4,070 (36) Data not available 14,879 (9) 1*

