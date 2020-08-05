ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — More than 550 new coronavirus cases were reported Wednesday morning as the state passes 92,000 total cases in Maryland.
The state health department reported a total of 92,426 of COVID-19 cases over the span of the pandemic, which is 572 more since Tuesday.
Hospitalizations remained steady at 555, just eight more since Wednesday but ICU cases went down by three to 134.
UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 92,426 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. The state has conducted a total of 1,332,181 tests.
The statewide positivity rate is now 4.05%.
Number of persons tested negative: 889,969
Number of confirmed deaths: 3,402
Six more people have died from the virus, bringing the total to 3,402.
There have been a total of 1,332,181 tests administered in the state with more than 889,969 testing negative.
A breakdown of the numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|276
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,114
|(211)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|11,953
|(406)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|12,666
|(533)
|22*
|Calvert
|660
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|441
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,511
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|672
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,947
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|353
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,020
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,878
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,717
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|235
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|17,976
|(755)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,156
|(723)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|402
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|945
|(52)
|Somerset
|129
|(3)
|Talbot
|369
|(4)
|Washington
|989
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,316
|(44)
|Worcester
|656
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(9)
|1*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,128
|10-19
|5,852
|(1)
|20-29
|16,114
|(20)
|1*
|30-39
|17,395
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,526
|(108)
|3*
|50-59
|13,821
|(271)
|15*
|60-69
|9,521
|(559)
|12*
|70-79
|5,908
|(840)
|22*
|80+
|5,161
|(1,551)
|75*
|Data not available
|(7)
|1*
|Female
|48,619
|(1,670)
|70*
|Male
|43,807
|(1,732)
|64*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|28,480
|(1,397)
|50*
|Asian (NH)
|1,674
|(127)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,106
|(1,439)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,217
|(394)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,070
|(36)
|Data not available
|14,879
|(9)
|1*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.