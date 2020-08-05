FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — The Frederick Police Department is expanding its body-worn camera program, moving forward with the program on August 1.
The Mayor and Board of Aldermen approved funding to expand the program during the Fiscal Year 2020 budget process to include 70 more devices.
The department first implemented the use of body-worn cameras in 2016, issuing 18 devices to patrol division officers.
The city said in a press release Wednesday the program will equip all uniformed patrol division officers, supervisors and patrol division commanders with body-worn cameras.
Uniformed officers in the Directed Patrol Unit will also be equipped with body-worn cameras– a total of 85 devices in operation.
“Combining technology with philosophies of community policing is a sound step as we emphasize trust and positive relationships between law enforcement officers and our community,” said Mayor O’Connor. “I am proud we are moving forward with this expansion as we remain focused on increasing transparency and strengthening safety in The City of Frederick.”
Frederick Police Acting Chief Patrick Grossman stated, “The Department is excited to expand the issuance of these devices to further demonstrate the Department’s commitment to accountability and transparency. In addition, additional images of evidentiary value collected through the use of these devices will assist with adjudication of criminal investigations in partnership with the Frederick County State’s Attorney Office.”
You can read the full Frederick Police Department’s police about body-worn cameras here.