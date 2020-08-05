PINEY POINT, Md. (WJZ) — Four tornadoes were confirmed in Maryland Tuesday and three more suspected tornadoes are being investigated by the National Weather Service.

According to the NWS, four confirmed tornadoes touched down in southern Maryland. Three more tornadoes were reported along the lower Eastern Shore.

Crews from the National Weather Service’s Wakefield, Virginia office will be traveling to Maryland Thursday to survey the area for damage from the three tornadoes reported along the lower Eastern Shore before confirming them officially.

In Southern Maryland, the first tornado was reported in St. Mary’s County around 6:27 a.m. just two miles southeast of Ridge, Maryland. It was an EF-0.

The second tornado formed in St. Mary’s County around 6:30 a.m. one mile west of Piney Point with a peak wind of 100 miles per hour. That tornado was an EF-1 and lasted a while, until 6:43 a.m.

“All of a sudden that’s when the strong winds came and the leaves and everything got blowing up against the house,” a resident told WJZ.

SOMDWXNEWS is safe after a tornado went through our area on MD 5 next to Winters Sheet Metal just south of Leonardtown. Multiple trees down along Rt 5 and several into a house and on top of a car. Many trees cut off at the top of the top. pic.twitter.com/u4XVMPLSas — SouthernMD WX & NEWS (@SOMDWxNews) August 4, 2020

In Calvert County, a tornado was reported at 7:33 a.m. four miles north of Dares Beach. It was labeled an EF-1 with 90 miles per hour winds.

A second tornado was reported in Calvert County at 7:33 a.m. at Plum Point. It was labeled an EF-1 with 90 miles per hour winds.

NWS also reported three radar-indicated tornadoes Tuesday morning.

The first suspected tornado touched down in Wicomico County at 6:01 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wicomico County was under a tornado warning Tuesday morning when a suspected tornado touched down near Vienna in Mardela Springs.

#BREAKING suspected tornado ripped this house off its foundation according to deputy fire chief. One woman hurt and sent to hospital @wboc pic.twitter.com/hVoH3XNqJl — Amy Lu (@amyelu94) August 4, 2020

A woman was hurt when the suspected tornado ripped a house off its foundation, a deputy fire chief told WBOC’s Amy Lu.

“If anybody has never experienced it, I cannot explain it,” a resident of the home said. “My sister-in-law is so fortunate because the house across the road from her is completely demolished. This huge black cloud came and I’m saying, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re going to get it’.”

The suspect tornado also left debris along Mardela’s Main Street.

A second suspected tornado was seen on NWS radar around 7 a.m. in the Delmar area near Salisbury with winds estimated between 70-80 miles per hour.

A third radar-indicated tornado touched down just north of Girdletree, Maryland at 7:20 a.m., which was moving north toward Snow Hill at 65 miles per hours.