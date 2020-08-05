COVID IN MD:More Than 550 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, House Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a blaze at three north Baltimore rowhomes Wednesday evening, officials said.

The fire broke out in a three-story rowhome in the 300 block of East 21st Street just after 4 p.m. before spreading to two neighboring homes.

Fire officials said everyone inside the homes was able to escape.

One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury while battling the blaze.

Stay with WJZ on this developing story. To get breaking news alerts, download our app now!

CBS Baltimore Staff

Comments

Leave a Reply