BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters battled a blaze at three north Baltimore rowhomes Wednesday evening, officials said.
The fire broke out in a three-story rowhome in the 300 block of East 21st Street just after 4 p.m. before spreading to two neighboring homes.
Fire officials said everyone inside the homes was able to escape.
Shortly after 4p, #BCFD responded to the 300blk of E. 21st St for a reported fire. Heavy fire & smoke was showing from a 3 story rowhome. Fire spread to 2 adjacent occupied homes, however all occupants escaped. 1 FF had non-life threatening. FFs remain on the scene. pic.twitter.com/mKYGuPah4A
— Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) August 5, 2020
One firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury while battling the blaze.
