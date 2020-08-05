BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man died from shooting injuries in central Baltimore and another man was found shot in the leg at a local hospital on Wednesday.
Officers were called to the 1700 block of McCulloh Street for a ShotSpotter alert at around 12:57 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
When they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Shortly after, officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. When officers arrived, they found a man who was being treated for a gunshot wound to his leg.
Investigators believe both victims were in the 1700 block of McCulloh Street when they were shot.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.