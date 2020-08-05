BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a dozen sanitary sewer overflows were reported in Baltimore Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias brought heavy rain to the city.
The Baltimore City Department of Public Works’ sanitary sewer overflow map shows 17 separate incidents on Tuesday, the largest of which led to 410,000 gallons ending up in the Jones Falls.
So far, just under 530,000 gallons have been confirmed to have overflowed, though of the 17 incidents reported, ten didn’t specify the size of the overflow.
The overflows include:
- 1901 Falls Road
- Receiving waters: Jones Falls
- Estimated gallons: 410,000
- 1731 East Chase Street
- Receiving waters: Inner Harbor
- Estimated gallons: 56,600
- 1800 East Eager Street
- Receiving waters: Inner Harbor
- Estimated gallons: 52,600
- 100 North Bond Street
- Receiving waters: Inner Harbor
- Estimated gallons: 6,300
- 3417 Liberty Heights Avenue
- Receiving waters: Gwynns Falls
- Estimated gallons: 3,750
- 518 Old Orchard Road
- Receiving waters: Gwynns Falls
- Estimated gallons: 606
- 200 East 32nd Street
- Receiving waters: Jones Falls
- Estimated gallons: 5
- West Cold Spring Lane and Ayrdale Avenue
- Receiving waters: Gwynns Falls
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
- 2121 Wicomico Street
- Receiving waters: Gwynns Falls
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
- Charing Cross Road and Greenwich Avenue
- Receiving waters: Maidens Choice Creek
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
- West Garrison and Queensberry avenues
- Receiving waters: Jones Falls
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
- 428 East Preston Street
- Receiving waters: Jones Falls
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
- North Charles and West Lanvale streets
- Receiving waters: Jones Falls
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
- North Charles Street and Lafayette Avenue
- Receiving waters: Jones Falls
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
- East 32nd and Saint Paul streets
- Receiving waters: Jones Falls
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
- 3900 Belair Road
- Receiving waters: Herring Run
- Estimated gallons: unspecified
The city recommends people avoid the affected waterways. Waterways throughout Baltimore are considered impaired and the city advises people shouldn’t swim in any city water source or waterway.
For additional information regarding potential health impacts, please visit or call 410-396-4428. For additional information pertaining to a specific overflow, please call 410-545-6541.
For updates, please visit the city’s interactive map.
