BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A sanitary sewer overflow was reported Tuesday in South Baltimore near the Gwynns Falls.
According to Baltimore City, the overflow occurred at 2121 Wicomico Street, southwest of Horseshoe Casino and near the Westport Homes, and flowed into the Gwynns Falls.
Heavy rain fell Tuesday as Tropical Storm Isaias made its way through Maryland.
City officials are still awaiting how many gallons of sewage overflowed.
Residents in the area are advised to avoid direct contact with the Gwynns Falls.
Waterways throughout Baltimore are considered impaired and the city advises people shouldn’t swim in any city water source or waterway.
For additional information regarding potential health impacts, please visit or call 410-396-4428. For additional information pertaining to a specific overflow, please call 410-545-6541.
For updates, please visit the city’s interactive map.