BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Trooper pleaded guilty to multiple charges after reportedly falsifying a number of DUI arrests, the state’s attorney general’s office said Wednesday.
Cpl. John Sollon, 36, pleaded guilty to two charges, perjury and misconduct in office. The charges were filed in circuit court in Baltimore County.
The attorney general’s office said Sollon fabricated six DUI arrests between January 20, 2018, and December 29, 2019. In all six cases, Sollon issued citations using fictitious driver names when no traffic stops took place.
Of the six falsified arrests, four led to warrants being issued when the person didn’t show up for court and three led to police officers trying to serve those warrants.
Sollon was sentenced to three years of supervised probation, including 300 hours of community service, and a $6,000 fine. All six years of his prison sentence were suspended.
He should serve time. His actions put others in danger and no telling how many other offenses he comitted.