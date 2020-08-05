Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Some universities across the country still plan to play a college football season this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Ten put out a revised college football schedule Wednesday.
All games are in-conference, and Maryland is set to open on the road at Iowa on September 5, followed by their home opener the following week against Michigan State.
The second half of the Terps’ season poses a challenge with trips to Penn State and Michigan, and home games against Ohio State and Minnesota.
