FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing woman who they say didn’t show up to her job earlier Wednesday morning in Frederick County.
Mary Katherine Pownall, 36, was last seen at around 10 a.m. in the area of the Francis Scott Key Mall and Holiday Drive.
Pownall had arrived at the mall to begin work before 10 a.m. but did not report to her job inside, police said.
Further updates will be provided as the investigation continues. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Brady at 301 600-7134.