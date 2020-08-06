BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh joined a coalition of 28 attorneys general urging the U.S. Senate to provide relief for all federal student loan borrowers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
>>WJZ has a new news app! Download it now!<<
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act currently only covers federal student loans owned by the federal government, excluding nearly eight million borrowers whose federal student loans are owned by private entities.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
- Latest CDC Guidelines
In a letter, the coalition urges the Senate to provide the same relief currently available to borrowers whose federal student loans are owned by the federal government, including a temporary suspension of payments, a 0% interest rate and the suspension of involuntary collections.
The coalition also calls on Congress to implement longer-term solutions for struggling borrowers. Such measures include extending the temporary suspension of payments past September 30, 2020, and requiring student loan servicers to evaluate borrowers for income-driven repayment plans once they resume payments.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.