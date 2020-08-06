CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 500 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday morning as the state’s total surpassed 93,000.

State officials reported a total of 93,005 COVID-19 cases in state over the span of the pandemic, which is 579 more than Wednesday.

Hospitalizations also decreased from 555 to 535, but ICU cases went up slightly from 135 to 139.

A total of 3,415 Marylanders have died from the virus.

The state’s positivity rate is down to 4.03%.

Nearly 1.35 million tests were taken in Maryland with nearly 900,000 coming back negative.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: 

A breakdown of he numbers:

By County

County Cases Deaths
Allegany 279 (18)
Anne Arundel 7,200 (211) 9*
Baltimore City 12,075 (407) 15*
Baltimore County 12,777 (535) 22*
Calvert 667 (27) 1*
Caroline 444 (3)
Carroll 1,516 (115) 2*
Cecil 681 (29) 1*
Charles 1,961 (89) 2*
Dorchester 360 (5)
Frederick 3,032 (114) 7*
Garrett 45
Harford 1,906 (66) 3*
Howard 3,729 (100) 6*
Kent 236 (22) 1*
Montgomery 18,032 (758) 39*
Prince George’s 23,225 (725) 23*
Queen Anne’s 406 (24) 1*
St. Mary’s 951 (52)
Somerset 130 (3)
Talbot 371 (4)
Washington 996 (31)
Wicomico 1,322 (45)
Worcester 664 (19) 1*
Data not available (13) 3*

By Age Range and Gender

Age/Gender Cases Deaths
0-9 3,147
10-19 5,930 (1)
20-29 16,244 (20) 1*
30-39 17,492 (45) 5*
40-49 15,620 (109) 3*
50-59 13,898 (271) 15*
60-69 9,565 (560) 12*
70-79 5,927 (842) 22*
80+ 5,182 (1,556) 75*
Data not available (11) 3*
Female 48,931 (1,679) 71*
Male 44,074 (1,736) 65*

By Race and Ethnicity

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths
African-American (NH) 28,784 (1,401) 50*
Asian (NH) 1,687 (128) 6*
White (NH) 20,294 (1,442) 67*
Hispanic 23,367 (395) 10*
Other (NH) 4,098 (36)
Data not available 14,775 (13) 3*

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

