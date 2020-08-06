ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — More than 500 new coronavirus cases were reported Thursday morning as the state’s total surpassed 93,000.
State officials reported a total of 93,005 COVID-19 cases in state over the span of the pandemic, which is 579 more than Wednesday.
Hospitalizations also decreased from 555 to 535, but ICU cases went up slightly from 135 to 139.
A total of 3,415 Marylanders have died from the virus.
The state’s positivity rate is down to 4.03%.
Nearly 1.35 million tests were taken in Maryland with nearly 900,000 coming back negative.
A breakdown of he numbers:
By County
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Allegany
|279
|(18)
|Anne Arundel
|7,200
|(211)
|9*
|Baltimore City
|12,075
|(407)
|15*
|Baltimore County
|12,777
|(535)
|22*
|Calvert
|667
|(27)
|1*
|Caroline
|444
|(3)
|Carroll
|1,516
|(115)
|2*
|Cecil
|681
|(29)
|1*
|Charles
|1,961
|(89)
|2*
|Dorchester
|360
|(5)
|Frederick
|3,032
|(114)
|7*
|Garrett
|45
|Harford
|1,906
|(66)
|3*
|Howard
|3,729
|(100)
|6*
|Kent
|236
|(22)
|1*
|Montgomery
|18,032
|(758)
|39*
|Prince George’s
|23,225
|(725)
|23*
|Queen Anne’s
|406
|(24)
|1*
|St. Mary’s
|951
|(52)
|Somerset
|130
|(3)
|Talbot
|371
|(4)
|Washington
|996
|(31)
|Wicomico
|1,322
|(45)
|Worcester
|664
|(19)
|1*
|Data not available
|(13)
|3*
By Age Range and Gender
|Age/Gender
|Cases
|Deaths
|0-9
|3,147
|10-19
|5,930
|(1)
|20-29
|16,244
|(20)
|1*
|30-39
|17,492
|(45)
|5*
|40-49
|15,620
|(109)
|3*
|50-59
|13,898
|(271)
|15*
|60-69
|9,565
|(560)
|12*
|70-79
|5,927
|(842)
|22*
|80+
|5,182
|(1,556)
|75*
|Data not available
|(11)
|3*
|Female
|48,931
|(1,679)
|71*
|Male
|44,074
|(1,736)
|65*
By Race and Ethnicity
|Race/Ethnicity
|Cases
|Deaths
|African-American (NH)
|28,784
|(1,401)
|50*
|Asian (NH)
|1,687
|(128)
|6*
|White (NH)
|20,294
|(1,442)
|67*
|Hispanic
|23,367
|(395)
|10*
|Other (NH)
|4,098
|(36)
|Data not available
|14,775
|(13)
|3*
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.