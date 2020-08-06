BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins University has joined the list of schools moving instruction online for the fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The university announced on Thursday that all undergraduate instruction, labs and activities will be held online. While most undergrads will not return to campus, a small number may be allowed to live in campus housing “if they can demonstrate hardship associated with distance learning.”
Officials said nearly one-third of Hopkins students come from states that have been designated as coronavirus hot spots.
Due to the shift to an online format, tuition will be reduced by ten percent and an additional $14.8 million in financial aid will be available, the university said.
