BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Loyola University Maryland announced Thursday they will offer online-only instruction to its undergraduate students for the fall semester.
Graduate programs, which are mainly part-time programs for adult learners, will also be offered primarily online.
“Our carefully researched and well-formulated plans to welcome students in person were predicated on a model that expected COVID-19 to die down over the summer,” Rev. Brian F. Linnane, S.J., president, wrote in a message to the Loyola community. “That transition would have given us the opportunity to open the University as scheduled. Unfortunately, the data have proven that did not happen.”
Fr. Linnane cited the availability of testing and turnaround times on tests and the rise in COVID-19 cases in Maryland.
They said the University intends to welcome undergraduate students back for a full residential and academic experience for the Spring 2021 semester.
