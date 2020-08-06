ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The gunman in the deadly Capital Gazette shooting left court Thursday following a second day of motions as a judge weighs whether to allow a doctor’s psychiatric evaluation to be included in the case.
Jarrod Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible, Maryland’s version of an insanity defense, in the June 2018 attack that left Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiassen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters dead.
On Thursday, his attorneys continued their argument that Ramos’ constitutional rights were violated when the state’s expert witness obtained information for a psychiatric evaluation. They called more than 20 employees of the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Anne Arundel County, where Ramos is being held, to testify.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Prosecutors, Defense Argue Over How Capital Gazette Shooter’s Psychiatric Evaluation Was Obtained In Motion Hearing
- Jury Trial Of Accused Capital Gazette Shooter Jarrod Ramos Delayed Until December Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
- More Coverage: Capital Gazette Shooting
The defense team also argued Ramos’ Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights were violated when a doctor hired by the state went about investigating him for a mental health evaluation, saying his jail cell with searched without his or his attorneys’ consent.
Prosecutors called the motions a “fishing expedition,” but Judge Laura Ripken is letting the process play out.
More witnesses in the motion hearing are set to be called on Tuesday.
A jury trial in the case is set for December.