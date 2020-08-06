CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More Than 550 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Flat
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Thunderstorms moving through Maryland have many areas concerned about flash flooding.

This comes after Isaias dropped significant rainfall across the state.

A flash flood watch was issued Thursday for most of central Maryland. The watches end around midnight.

Thunderstorms and showers are expected to last into Thursday evening.

