Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Thunderstorms moving through Maryland have many areas concerned about flash flooding.
This comes after Isaias dropped significant rainfall across the state.
A flash flood watch was issued Thursday for most of central Maryland. The watches end around midnight.
Flash Flood Watch for Frederick, Carroll, Baltimore, Prince Georges, Anne Arundel, Charles, St. Marys and Calvert County in MD until 12:00am Friday. #WJZ #mdwx
— Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) August 6, 2020
Thunderstorms and showers are expected to last into Thursday evening.