ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Six people were displaced after a lightning strike started a fire at an Essex apartment complex Thursday morning.
Baltimore County firefighters responded to the fire in the 1500 block of Alconbury Road.
Four adults and two children were displaced due to the fire.
No injuries were reported.
The fire was brought under control at 6:18 a.m.
