BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more heat-related deaths have been reported in Maryland, bringing the seasonal total to five, the state’s health department reports.
The three new deaths were reported between July 28 and August 3 and include a boy under the age of 18 in Wicomico County, a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Harford County and a man aged 65 or older in Baltimore County.
The Baltimore City Health Department reported the first heat-related death of the season last month. The victim was a man in his 30s.
Last year, 20 Marylanders died due to the heat, the state reported.
