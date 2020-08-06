CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more heat-related deaths have been reported in Maryland, bringing the seasonal total to five, the state’s health department reports.

The three new deaths were reported between July 28 and August 3 and include a boy under the age of 18 in Wicomico County, a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Harford County and a man aged 65 or older in Baltimore County.

The Baltimore City Health Department reported the first heat-related death of the season last month. The victim was a man in his 30s.

Last year, 20 Marylanders died due to the heat, the state reported.

