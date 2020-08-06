BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six tornadoes have been confirmed in Maryland by the National Weather Service in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias.

Two more tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service on Thursday.

Those tornadoes were in St. Mary’s and Wicomico counties.

The National Weather Service said an EF-2 tornado touched down in Mardela Springs around 5:55 a.m. Tuesday and lasted until around 6 a.m.

The tornado brought winds of up to 125 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

In St. Mary’s County, an EF-0 tornado brought winds of about 80 miles per hour between 6:27 a.m. and 6:31 a.m.

Four tornadoes were confirmed in Maryland on Tuesday.

According to the NWS, four confirmed tornadoes touched down in southern Maryland.

In Southern Maryland, the first tornado was reported in St. Mary’s County around 6:27 a.m. just two miles southeast of Ridge, Maryland. It was an EF-0.

The second tornado formed in St. Mary’s County around 6:30 a.m. one mile west of Piney Point with a peak wind of 100 miles per hour. That tornado was an EF-1 and lasted a while, until 6:43 a.m.

In Calvert County, a tornado was reported at 7:33 a.m. four miles north of Dares Beach. It was labeled an EF-1 with 90 miles per hour winds.

A second tornado was reported in Calvert County at 7:33 a.m. at Plum Point. It was labeled an EF-1 with 90 miles per hour winds.

