BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over 18,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment in the last week, state labor officials say.
The state reported 18,268 new unemployment insurance claims in the week ending on August 1.
There have been 2,729 Baltimore residents and 2,700 Baltimore County residents who applied for unemployment insurance in that period.
This last week’s numbers are slightly down from the last report, with 23,839 the week before.
That’s a decrease of more than 5,000 from the last week.
|MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – August 1, 2020
|Claim Filed By:
|Regular UI
|PUA (New)
|PUA (Reclassified)*
|PEUC Claims
|EB Claims
|Allegany
|82
|34
|42
|11
|4
|Anne Arundel
|692
|401
|116
|48
|61
|Baltimore City
|1,348
|926
|187
|132
|136
|Baltimore County
|1,516
|791
|26
|157
|210
|Calvert
|92
|45
|72
|4
|5
|Caroline
|44
|11
|62
|6
|3
|Carroll
|171
|54
|40
|18
|10
|Cecil
|120
|109
|112
|6
|12
|Charles
|212
|128
|226
|13
|19
|Dorchester
|90
|33
|52
|7
|5
|Frederick
|245
|101
|72
|17
|23
|Garrett
|22
|11
|116
|4
|0
|Harford
|347
|100
|156
|33
|29
|Howard
|372
|180
|18
|25
|26
|Kent
|27
|10
|58
|3
|3
|Montgomery
|1,148
|965
|232
|47
|85
|Non – Maryland
|1,032
|1,106
|152
|74
|74
|Prince George’s
|1,490
|1,438
|33
|116
|126
|Queen Anne’s
|57
|18
|20
|13
|7
|Somerset
|32
|24
|28
|6
|6
|St. Mary’s
|85
|68
|92
|10
|6
|Talbot
|45
|16
|11
|1
|3
|Unknown
|92
|3
|71
|7
|68
|Washington
|209
|91
|77
|18
|21
|Wicomico
|122
|51
|71
|11
|16
|Worcester
|63
|27
|127
|12
|15
|Totals by Type:
|9,755
|6,741
|2,269
|799
|973
|Total Regular UI Claims:
|9,755
|Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims:
|8,513
|Total New UI Claims:
|18,268
