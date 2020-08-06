CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Over 18,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment in the last week, state labor officials say.

The state reported 18,268 new unemployment insurance claims in the week ending on August 1.

There have been 2,729 Baltimore residents and 2,700 Baltimore County residents who applied for unemployment insurance in that period.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

This last week’s numbers are slightly down from the last report, with 23,839 the week before.

That’s a decrease of more than 5,000 from the last week.

MARYLAND DEPARTMENT OF LABOR DIVISION OF UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE
TOTAL CLAIMS FILED BY COUNTY
Week Ending – August 1, 2020
Claim Filed By:  Regular UI PUA (New) PUA (Reclassified)* PEUC Claims EB Claims
Allegany 82 34 42 11 4
Anne Arundel 692 401 116 48 61
Baltimore City 1,348 926 187 132 136
Baltimore County 1,516 791 26 157 210
Calvert 92 45 72 4 5
Caroline 44 11 62 6 3
Carroll 171 54 40 18 10
Cecil 120 109 112 6 12
Charles 212 128 226 13 19
Dorchester 90 33 52 7 5
Frederick 245 101 72 17 23
Garrett 22 11 116 4 0
Harford 347 100 156 33 29
Howard 372 180 18 25 26
Kent 27 10 58 3 3
Montgomery 1,148 965 232 47 85
Non – Maryland 1,032 1,106 152 74 74
Prince George’s 1,490 1,438 33 116 126
Queen Anne’s 57 18 20 13 7
Somerset 32 24 28 6 6
St. Mary’s 85 68 92 10 6
Talbot 45 16 11 1 3
Unknown 92 3 71 7 68
Washington 209 91 77 18 21
Wicomico 122 51 71 11 16
Worcester 63 27 127 12 15
Totals by Type: 9,755 6,741 2,269 799 973
Total Regular UI Claims: 9,755
Total New PUA, PEUC and EB Claims: 8,513
Total New UI Claims: 18,268

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

