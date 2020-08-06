CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 570 new cases reported as total surpasses 93K
SEVERN, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in Severn that happened later Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Jamestown Drive in Severn at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday night. When they got there they found a man who had been shot to his upper body inside a home.

Police learned the man and a suspect got into a fight in front of the home when the suspect fired a handgun, striking the victim. The suspect then fled.

Officers gave first aid until EMS personnel arrived on the scene. The victim was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Western District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black man in his 30s or 40s, wearing gray shorts and a gray shirt.

